Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.94

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 726176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOY. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$325.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

