JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 3.6%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.30. 1,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,515,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $4,926,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,375,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

