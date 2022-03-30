JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.57 ($47.88).

Shares of G1A opened at €38.68 ($42.51) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.76 and its 200 day moving average is €42.04. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($53.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

