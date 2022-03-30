Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in March

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 3,103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

