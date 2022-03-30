KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 11,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.