KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.