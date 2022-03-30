Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 232,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.