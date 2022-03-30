Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 183,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $412.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

