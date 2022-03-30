Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 41,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,625. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

