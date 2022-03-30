Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $23,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

