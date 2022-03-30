Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,168,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.