Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

