Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 337,687 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

EVN opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

