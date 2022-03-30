Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

