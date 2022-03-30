Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,240 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.38. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.