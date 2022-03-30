Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.38.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
KDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. 4,077,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
