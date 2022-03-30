Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $196,944,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. 4,077,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.