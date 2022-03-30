Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,328 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 179,361 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

