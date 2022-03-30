KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

