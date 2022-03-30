Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.50.

KEY traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$25.41 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

