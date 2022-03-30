KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $740,019.15 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $740,019.15 and $17,634.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.09 or 0.07181164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.41 or 1.00119743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054546 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

