Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.80) to GBX 3,300 ($43.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.88).

LON:KWS traded up GBX 160.40 ($2.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,498.40 ($32.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,719. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,341.59. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09).

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

