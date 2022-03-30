Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.38.

KXSCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

