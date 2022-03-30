Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,945. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $558.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

