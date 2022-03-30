Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 6.7%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. 2,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $524.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.