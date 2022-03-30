Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.67. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $229.31. The company had a trading volume of 97,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,688. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

