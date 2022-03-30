Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $433,800.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Kirby by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.