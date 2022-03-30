Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Issues Earnings Results

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kore Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE KORE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,159. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

