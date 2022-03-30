Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Issues Earnings Results

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kore Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE KORE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,159. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kore Group (KORE)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.