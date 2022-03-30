Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

KOSS stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Koss has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 473.74 and a beta of -1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

