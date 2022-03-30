Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
KOSS stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Koss has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 473.74 and a beta of -1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%.
About Koss (Get Rating)
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
