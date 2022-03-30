KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.62

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.62 and last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.47 and a beta of 1.44.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAY)
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.