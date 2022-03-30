Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

NASDAQ LCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,768. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.