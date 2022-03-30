Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

LABP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

