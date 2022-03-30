Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of LE opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $634.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

