Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of LE opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $634.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.