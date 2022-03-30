Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.31. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

