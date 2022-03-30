Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,821,000 after buying an additional 83,432 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.