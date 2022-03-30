Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 330

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 349.50 ($4.58).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The company has a market capitalization of £16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.93. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,989.63). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($265,309.09). Insiders bought 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.