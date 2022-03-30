LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Shares of LHCG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.92. 185,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,102. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.50. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

