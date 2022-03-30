Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68. 69,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 115,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC)
