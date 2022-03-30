Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.03. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 27,115 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.