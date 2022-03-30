Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.