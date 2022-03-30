Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
NASDAQ LTBR opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
