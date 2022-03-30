Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

