Lincoln National Corp Has $355,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $137.92 and a 1 year high of $160.23.

