Lincoln National Corp Has $429,000 Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

