Lincoln National Corp Purchases 575 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

