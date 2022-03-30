Lincoln National Corp Sells 214 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $159.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.