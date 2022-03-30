Lincoln National Corp Sells 378 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $3,087,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,590 shares of company stock worth $52,562,713 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

