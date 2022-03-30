Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 138,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

