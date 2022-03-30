Linda A. Southern-Heathcott Acquires 1,628,434 Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Stock

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott bought 1,628,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,442,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$57.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKT.A. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

