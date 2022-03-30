Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 6.8%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 2,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,623. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

