Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce $574.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.40 million and the lowest is $572.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $463.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.71. 76,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.