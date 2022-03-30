Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 425,980 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2,053.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425,980 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $8,318,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 36.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,242,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after buying an additional 871,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,927,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 845,664 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,340,110. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

